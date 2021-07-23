Conceal (CCX) One Day Volume Hits $13,534.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $13,534.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,513.01 or 1.00049738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00034131 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.99 or 0.01244870 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.49 or 0.00359707 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00426799 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005843 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00051356 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,303,132 coins and its circulating supply is 11,663,481 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

