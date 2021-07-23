Conflux Network (CFX) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $176.01 million and $6.04 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,131.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,003.76 or 0.06236105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.70 or 0.01349768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.54 or 0.00365797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00135019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.88 or 0.00609621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00381957 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.57 or 0.00288086 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 858,215,074 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

