ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.17% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

NYSE:COP opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

