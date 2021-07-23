Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,861,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.08% of Consolidated Communications worth $35,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNSL. downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

CNSL stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $693.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $324.77 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

