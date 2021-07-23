Constellation Software Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $14.81 Per Share (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $14.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $14.34. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$20.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$12.72 by C$7.77. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSU. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,909.24 to C$1,900.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1,946.75.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$1,918.09 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,366.66 and a 12 month high of C$1,947.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1,828.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 19th were given a $1.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

