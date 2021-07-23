Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,974 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.16% of Constellium worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSTM. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.53. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

