Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,692.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $1.75 million and $28,692.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.00850364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

CNN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

