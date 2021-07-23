ContentBox Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.56 or 0.00264000 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000761 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000498 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.