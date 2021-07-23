Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.66.

Continental Resources stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -82.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.10.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.61%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

