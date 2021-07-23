CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $7.14 million and $101,950.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,615,146 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

