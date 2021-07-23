Contrasting ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 14.32% 6.10% 3.24% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

This table compares ARC Resources and Chesapeake Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million 3.21 -$408.48 million N/A N/A Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ARC Resources and Chesapeake Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 10 0 3.00 Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARC Resources presently has a consensus price target of $12.89, suggesting a potential upside of 67.34%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Chesapeake Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

