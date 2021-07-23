Contrasting Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) & GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Axcelis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Axcelis Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Axcelis Technologies has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.56%. Given Axcelis Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axcelis Technologies is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 2.72% 7.46% 2.66% Axcelis Technologies 11.31% 10.98% 8.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Axcelis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.37 $110.61 million $1.18 34.05 Axcelis Technologies $474.56 million 2.65 $49.98 million $1.35 27.70

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Axcelis Technologies. Axcelis Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

