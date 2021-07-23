Contrasting Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and Dorian LPG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorian LPG 0 2 1 0 2.33

Dorian LPG has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Volatility & Risk

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Dorian LPG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.01 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Dorian LPG $315.94 million 1.57 $92.57 million N/A N/A

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Profitability

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A Dorian LPG 29.30% 8.66% 5.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hermitage Offshore Services Company Profile

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

