Contrasting Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00

Lucira Health has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Lucira Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Lucira Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 112.74 -$17.58 million N/A N/A Lucira Health $270,000.00 1,140.05 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.51

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99% Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lucira Health beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

