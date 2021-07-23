Contrasting Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Everbridge alerts:

This table compares Everbridge and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -30.50% -13.18% -3.53% Resonate Blends N/A N/A -455.01%

This table compares Everbridge and Resonate Blends’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $271.14 million 19.55 -$93.40 million ($1.36) -103.50 Resonate Blends $1.07 million 19.03 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Resonate Blends has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Everbridge.

Risk and Volatility

Everbridge has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Everbridge and Resonate Blends, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 0 2 4 0 2.67 Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everbridge currently has a consensus target price of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.22%. Given Everbridge’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Summary

Everbridge beats Resonate Blends on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc. is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T. Brock in October 1984 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.