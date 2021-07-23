Contrasting Sono-Tek (SOTK) & The Competition

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS: SOTK) is one of 45 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sono-Tek to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sono-Tek’s competitors have a beta of -0.45, suggesting that their average share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sono-Tek and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Sono-Tek Competitors 60 489 711 12 2.53

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Sono-Tek’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sono-Tek has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million $1.12 million 46.00 Sono-Tek Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 3.18

Sono-Tek’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek. Sono-Tek is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50% Sono-Tek Competitors -4.72% -14.57% -3.17%

Summary

Sono-Tek beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers’ equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

