Contrasting Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Arco Platform and Strategic Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 0 3 0 3.00 Strategic Education 0 2 3 0 2.60

Arco Platform presently has a consensus price target of $45.83, indicating a potential upside of 57.45%. Strategic Education has a consensus price target of $89.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.39%. Given Arco Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than Strategic Education.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform 2.30% 1.19% 0.58% Strategic Education 5.76% 8.59% 6.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arco Platform and Strategic Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $194.47 million 4.52 $3.26 million $0.06 485.17 Strategic Education $1.03 billion 1.70 $86.27 million $6.68 10.60

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Arco Platform. Strategic Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arco Platform, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Arco Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Arco Platform has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Education has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Arco Platform on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2021, it had a network consisted of 6,119 partner schools and 1,785,576 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. Arco Platform Limited was founded in 1941 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. It also operates a software development school that provides Web development, iOS development, quality assurance, and UX design programs in Lehi, Utah and Dallas, Texas through online; and a software engineering school for women, which offers software development programs through online in San Francisco. In addition, the company operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education company that offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education primarily for working adults; and provides self-paced online general education courses. Further, it operates Torrens University that offers undergraduate and graduate courses in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization that delivers education at various campuses; and Media Design School, which offers industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

