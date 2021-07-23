Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Increased to $27.70 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its target price upped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.40 to $27.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLRS. lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.04. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after buying an additional 200,620 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

