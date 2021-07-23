Coreto (COR) Trading Down 4.8% This Week

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Coreto has a market cap of $714,529.95 and $65,368.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coreto has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Coreto coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00101205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00140466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,851.24 or 1.00195483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

