CorionX Market Capitalization Achieves $225,114.93 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. CorionX has a market cap of $225,114.93 and $586,354.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CorionX has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CorionX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00015878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.47 or 0.00876820 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,826,667 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.