Cormark Analysts Give Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) a C$700.00 Price Target

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) received a C$700.00 target price from investment analysts at Cormark in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.85% from the company’s current price.

FFH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$680.00.

Shares of FFH stock traded down C$0.54 on Friday, hitting C$526.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,757. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$554.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$346.84 and a twelve month high of C$581.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The company had revenue of C$7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 49.7299977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$567.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,191,252.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,683 shares in the company, valued at C$23,645,236.13.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

