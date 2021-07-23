Cormark Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$74.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.36.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of RCI.B stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 249,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,202. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.98. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.68 and a 12 month high of C$67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.