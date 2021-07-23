Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Acquired by Greenhouse Funds LLLP

Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 194.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 583,844 shares during the period. Cornerstone OnDemand makes up about 4.1% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned 1.34% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $38,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSOD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.90. 3,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSOD. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

