Cornichon Market Capitalization Achieves $1.53 Million (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, Cornichon has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $382.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00105101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00140160 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,622.98 or 0.99851762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,187,969 coins and its circulating supply is 16,946,121 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

