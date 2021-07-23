Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Cortland Bancorp has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CLDB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.61. 421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,587. The firm has a market cap of $113.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43. Cortland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 27.82%.

About Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts.

