Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF) were down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 147,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $394.28 million, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.54.

About Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.