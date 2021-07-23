Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Up 4.3% This Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and $200.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $11.35 or 0.00033714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,670.87 or 0.99999259 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050591 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000784 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009460 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 276,396,525 coins and its circulating supply is 218,611,922 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

