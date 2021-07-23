Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $440.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $417.54 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

