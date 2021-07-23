Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) shares rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 529 ($6.91) and last traded at GBX 528 ($6.90). Approximately 745,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,371,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 524.50 ($6.85).

CSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 552 ($7.21) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Countryside Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 489.63 ($6.40).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -310.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 499.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider John W. Martin purchased 39,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

Countryside Properties Company Profile (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.