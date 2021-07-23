Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVLG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 257.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after buying an additional 540,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1,347.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 209,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 195,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

CVLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Covenant Logistics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $337.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.80. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

