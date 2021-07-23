Covesting Price Down 8.6% This Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001121 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Covesting has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and $106,647.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00048900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.61 or 0.00868123 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

COV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

