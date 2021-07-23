Covesting Tops One Day Trading Volume of $120,835.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and $120,835.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00050020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.52 or 0.00877667 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Covesting (COV) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

