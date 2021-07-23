Cowen Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $125.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

EW stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,143,261.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

