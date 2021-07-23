CPUchain (CPU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $145.00

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, CPUchain has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One CPUchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. CPUchain has a market cap of $52,817.79 and $145.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00099297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00140550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,177.68 or 1.00143533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain’s genesis date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 53,015,350 coins. CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CPUchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPUchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPUchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

