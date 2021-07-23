Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.4% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after buying an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after buying an additional 945,119 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after buying an additional 666,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $205.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.63. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $208.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

