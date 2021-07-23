Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.1% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,926,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Prince Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,590.20. 6,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,132.80 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $952.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,449.30.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

