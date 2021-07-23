Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. Roblox makes up approximately 1.2% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,231,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,018,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,186,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,083,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $93,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 over the last 90 days.

Shares of RBLX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 68,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,999. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.