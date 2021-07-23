Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000. Twitter accounts for 2.4% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.03. 815,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,157,747. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.70.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.