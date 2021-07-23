Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,947 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.61. 9,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,844. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.56 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.82.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

