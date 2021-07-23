Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Invests $1.88 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. DraftKings comprises about 1.0% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after buying an additional 1,142,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after buying an additional 566,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,926,138.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,880,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,380,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,668,138 shares of company stock valued at $130,350,163. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. 162,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,047,081. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

