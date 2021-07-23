Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Invests $4.15 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000. Snap comprises approximately 2.1% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP traded up $12.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,798,664. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.