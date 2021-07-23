Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Invests $6.62 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,000. The Boeing makes up 3.4% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.43.

BA traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,398,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.17.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

