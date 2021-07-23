Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC lessened its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 382,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 189,490 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,617,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 44,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,352. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. On average, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

