Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000. Mastercard comprises 2.2% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,951,000 after purchasing an additional 122,067 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie raised their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 249,584 shares of company stock valued at $94,566,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $6.60 on Friday, hitting $388.76. The company had a trading volume of 63,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,896. The firm has a market cap of $385.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $370.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

