Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Bumble stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,294. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.