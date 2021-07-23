Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000. Twitter accounts for approximately 2.4% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

TWTR traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.03. 815,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,157,747. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $486,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.