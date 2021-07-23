Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Purchases 584 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.2% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,558.32.

GOOG stock traded up $62.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,729.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,922. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,503.31. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,670.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

