Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 22,807 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,807 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,000. FedEx accounts for 3.3% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC increased its position in FedEx by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $297.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.52. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $163.86 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

