Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. MercadoLibre makes up 1.1% of Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,590.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,269. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,132.80 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $952.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,449.30.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.37.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

