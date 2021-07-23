Cream Finance Price Hits $167.86 (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for $167.86 or 0.00520948 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $103.46 million and $7.56 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.33 or 0.00848266 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

